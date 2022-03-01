Putin’s Lost Honors 

In the past week, many new sanctions have been imposed on Russia’s central bank, commercial banks, businesses, and industry in response to the nation’s war on Ukraine. Now, multiple martial arts organizations have spoken out as well, directing their own actions at Russian president Vladimir Putin, and his ego. Their moves are somehow simultaneously bizarre and correct.
Specifically, World Taekwondo has withdrawn Putin’s honorary black belt, while the International Judo Federation suspended his status as honorary president. The symbolism of taking these honors away is at least a step in the right direction, though we might wonder if they ever should have been granted in the first place. For what it’s worth, Putin is unwelcome at any and all future parties I may throw, unless I somehow get a chance to host one at The Hague.