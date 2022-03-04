What a Relief 

Let’s close out this week with a bit of good news. Ukrainians who’ve captured a Russian tank or other equipment don’t need to worry about declaring it as income:
“Have you captured a Russian tank or armored personnel carrier and are worried about how to declare it? Keep calm and continue to defend the Motherland! There is no need to declare the captured Russian tanks and other equipment, because the cost of this … does not exceed 100 living wages (UAH 248,100),” NAPC’s press service said.
That’s one less thing to worry about.