Get Ready for Gritty Gumby 

Because the entirety of humanity’s creative output must be owned by approximately three companies, Fox Entertainment has bought the rights to Gumby.
Fox Entertainment has acquired the Gumby franchise from the estate of Joseph Clokey, son of Gumby creator Art Clokey. The deal covers the iconic green clay-mation character, his horse Pokey, and all of the characters from Clokey’s animated universe.
Terms of the deal, which was announced in a release written in green Comic Sans font, were not disclosed.
Fox also plans to “reimagine” the character. Super. I’m now eagerly awaiting the dark, gritty Gumby reboot that’s surely coming our way. Or maybe they’ll go with shock-humor Gumby. Or hey, hey, what about sexy Gumby? The terrible possibilities abound!