Hacker Soldiers 

Thanks to the internet, hackers associated with Anonymous have reportedly been able to distribute the modern-day equivalent of airplane leaflets all over Russia. Using a printer hack, they claim to have printed tens of thousands of pages to vulnerable printers across Russians. The files send a message that the Russian government is lying to its citizens, and provide instructions for installing Tor to evade Russian censorship.
