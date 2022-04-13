Venting Doesn’t Work 

Last month, I read an article about venting which has stuck in my mind. The entire piece is worth a read, but it can be summarized with this excerpt:
In the “hydraulic model,” frustration and anger build up inside you and, unless periodically released in small bursts, cause a massive explosion. Starting in the 1960s, this theory was debunked by so many lab experiments that researcher Carol Tavris concluded in 1988, “It is time to put a bullet, once and for all, through the heart of the catharsis hypothesis.”
I’m not much of a venter, myself, and it seems others shouldn’t be either.