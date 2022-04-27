CNN Minus 

A week ago, I posted about the extremely rapid demise of CNN+, a soon-to-be-shuttered streaming news service that lasted for approximately one month. Now, CNBC has posted a very solid breakdown of how it all broke down.
A key factor was the Discovery and WarnerMedia merger that was in progress, which prevented executives from the two companies from holding discussions with one another. When that merger closed faster than expected, and CNN+’s rollout was delayed, the service’s grand opening was quickly followed by its grand closing.