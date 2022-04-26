A Virtual Prost to This Man 

Tuesday, April 26th, 2022

Modern science and medicine are frequently amazing. In Germany, a patient recently had a brain-computer interface implanted that enables him to communicate despite suffering from complete paralysis. Among other things, he used it to request a drink.

Eventually, he could make specific dietary requests for his feeding tube: soup with meat, sweet pea soup, and curry with potato. And he did request a beer and for his caretakers to play his favorite band, Tool, very loud.


The speller used to select letters using brain activity

It’s not clear to me if he was actually given the beer he requested, but I sure hope so. I’m not sure anyone has ever deserved one more.

