Out of the Frying Pan, Into the Fire 

Earlier this year, a human patient in Maryland successfully received a heart transplant from a pig. That’s pretty remarkable! He survived two months after that, before unfortunately passing away.
The 57-year-old patient who survived two months after undergoing a landmark pig heart transplant may have died of a pig virus, his transplant surgeon announced last month.
Now that’s some bad luck. But then, of course the transplant surgeon would say that. “Car broke down after engine rebuild due to cheap gas, mechanic says”. I think we should get an independent opinion.