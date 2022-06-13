An Unrelated Zebra 

If I came across a zebra while mountain biking in California, I would likely be very surprised. In the aftermath, I would perhaps even be willing to break my “National news or no news” rule to tell local news about it, as cyclist Marcos Chavez did. But I know for certain that I’d pull my phone out to capture pictures of the zebra in question. Firstaball, I’d want proof to show everyone who would refuse to believe me. And secondaball, I’d want to have pictures to offer to any news sites, so they can avoid this:
This poor Kenyan zebra is being unfairly maligned due to the actions of a distant cousin.