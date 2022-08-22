Maturity and Pregnancy 

A parentless 16-year-old in the state of Florida has been denied the abortion she’s seeking. Why? Well, the courts have ruled that the girl known only as Jane Doe 22-B is not “sufficiently mature to decide whether to terminate her pregnancy.” But sure, no, she’s certainly mature enough to have and raise a child.

[T]he teenager insisted “she is sufficiently mature to make the decision, saying she ‘is not ready to have a baby,’ she doesn’t have a job, she is ‘still in school,’ and the father is unable to assist her.”

The mere act of pursuing this in court seems mature beyond her years.

