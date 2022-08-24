Kamala Harris is the first female vice president the United States has ever had. As a result, her husband Doug Emhoff is the first second gentleman in our nation’s history. He’s working to model what that role can entail, and being a quiet force for gender equality.
“I always bristle at the idea of men as allies because men are active participants. He avoids the pitfalls many men fall into — ‘I care because I’m a husband, I’m a father, I have a mother,’” Klein told The 19th. “He just cares because he is a human being and a participant in society and is watching a fundamental constitutional right being ripped away.”
