Following in Real Life 

Living in a city, I frequently see folks spending time taking pictures that are clearly intended for social media. It can be an amusing process to witness, because it often takes so. damned. long.
Now, an artist named Dries Depoorter has coupled public cameras and AI to create something new. He’s gathered both final Instagram posts and footage of those Instagram influencers in the wild as they captured their perfect shot.
The project is cleverly titled “The Follower”, and it’s both creepy and fascinating.