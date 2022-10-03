Fat Bear Week Draws Near 

Last year, I was only able to tell you about Fat Bear Week after it had concluded. This year, I had a reminder to find it for you ahead of time. Some preliminary contests have already taken place, but Fat Bear Week 2022 officially starts Wednesday. Get ready to place your bets!
This is a single elimination tournament. For each match-up, vote for the bear you believe best exemplifies fatness. The bear with the most votes advances to the next round. Only one will be crowned champion of Fat Bear Week.
Voting begins in just two days. I can hardly wait!