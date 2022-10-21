Assault With Deadly Bees 

Out in western Massachusetts, a woman taking part in a protest over an eviction was arrested and charged with four counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, three counts of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, and one count of disorderly conduct. The dangerous weapon in question? Bees.
A Massachusetts woman is facing numerous charges after she allegedly unleashed a hive full of bees on sheriff’s deputies, some of them allergic to bee stings, as they tried to serve an eviction notice in Longmeadow last week.
This does not seem well-thought-out.