It’s an Idiom, a Colloquial Metaphor

Monday, October 24th, 2022

Recently, while looking at a tweet praising a couple of my company’s products, I spotted a reply in a foreign language. Twitter offers a handy “Translate Tweet” button, which provides an inline translation of the text. What it showed was not heartening:

That “OK” sign at the end stood in stark contrast to the tweet’s supposed text of “I am sick of such applications”. I headed over to Google Translate to see what I could find. Initially, a very similar translation of “I’m sick of apps like this” was kicked back:

I was a bit confounded by what seemed an odd message for someone to tweet in response to praise for our apps. Fortunately, a subsequent attempt to fiddle with this led to a fortuitous copy and paste issue. Once the emoji (👌) was converted to a text code (“:OK_hand:”), the translation changed quite a bit:

A translation from Turkish to English, leading to “I’m a sucker for apps like this”.

Well now, “I’m a sucker for apps like this” is a very different translation indeed. It also seems to fit better. Until a Turkish-speaking reader tells me otherwise, I’m going to assume this is the correct translation.

