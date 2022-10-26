Translation Confirmations

Today we’re going to follow up on Monday’s post, “It’s an Idiom, a Colloquial Metaphor”. Since posting, I’ve been delighted to receive two different pieces of feedback related to the translation.

First, friend-of-the-site James G. got in touch with a Turkish pal. Our man Nes was able to confirm that the more positive translation was in fact the correct one:

A day later, a tweet pointed me to an alternative translation engine, DeepL:

Huzzah! The optimistic reading of Adem’s original tweet has been proven to be correct, and Twitter might need to consider switching to a new translation service.