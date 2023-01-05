It Was Indeed Fun

Thursday, January 5th, 2023

Recently, while RSVPing for a wedding, I was asked to share some marriage advice:

A form asks “What’s the best piece of marriage advice you’ve heard?” and the response reads “I only caught a snippet of a conversation, but I definitely heard ‘…go to bed angry…’

No, I’ve never been married. Why do you ask?

