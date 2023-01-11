You Win 2022, Gary 

Recently, I posted some 2022 running stats:
I was pleased with my accomplishments. At over one and a half kilomiles, it’s the farthest I’ve ever run in a year, by several hundred miles. Though my pace was down slightly from the previous year, that was a function of the greater distance, as well as a concerted effort to train slower so I could race faster. I managed to set personal bests in four distances: 1 mile, 5K, 10K, and half-marathon. I thought that was all pretty good.
Well, it’s nothing compared to Gary McKee. In 2022, McKee ran a marathon every. single. day. of the year. That’s an astonishing 9,567 miles, a truly jaw-dropping accomplishment. As part of his efforts, he also raised over a million pounds for two charities, Macmillan Cancer Support and West Cumbria Hospice at Home. Simply incredible.
Gary McKee, drinking a “Marathon Man IPA” which sports his likeness on the label
Cheers to you, Gary!