They Actually Didn’t F It Up Enough 

After many years and $11 billion in construction costs, New York City’s new Grand Central Station has now opened. There’s at least one problem, however. Under a quote literally written in stone, the name of painter Georgia O’Keeffe is misspelled.
[Image via Bloomberg]
The painter’s last name is correctly spelled with two effs.
“We clearly f-ed this one up and it’s being fixed,” communications director for the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA), Tim Minton, told Bloomberg.
I’m not certain if Minton was engaged in a bit of wordplay, though I like to think so. Either way, I appreciate the candor.