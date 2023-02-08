Target Tells Us the Xbox Is Not Hot

I wonder who’s tasked with updating this list, and how often they do it.

Last year, I made light of the piddling 5% discount Target sends as an annual birthday “gift”, noting the many items to which Target’s coupon would not apply. I also said “I hope I can remember to check on this next year, to see what’s hot and what’s not.”

Well, I didn’t actually remember, at least not until I stumbled across last January’s post while searching for the word “battle” during the writing of a much more recent post. After re-reading though, I decided I would indeed try to compare the new 2023 exclusions list against last year’s. Thankfully, despite my mockery, Target had once again emailed me another unexciting offer. For your edification, here are the results of a comparison of the fine prints on the 20231 and 20222 offers.

Newly Added Items Which Target Will Not Allow to Be Discounted a Measly 5%

Bratz Collector and Designer Dolls

Bullseye’s Playground

Funko Standard Pop

GilletteLabs Heated Razor Starter Kit by Gillette – 3ct

Hair Appliances

Healthy Roots Dolls

ICU reading glasses

Lovevery

Motrin

Play-Doh Ice Cream Truck Playset

Shipt Membership

WonderFold

Modifications to Existing Items Which Target Will Not Allow to Be Discounted a Measly 5%

“Barbie (Camper, Dreamhouse, Dreamplane, Malibu House and Townhouse)” is now “Barbie camper and houses”

“Facebook, Oculus and Portal” is now “Meta Oculus and Portal”

“Hot Wheels (Ultimate Garage, Action Massive Loop Mayhem, Mario Kart Rainbow Road Trackset, Volcano Arena Playset)” is now “Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage”

“LG OLED TV” is now “LG OLED and QNED TVs” [Editor’s Note: I don’t know what the hell a QNED TV is, but with a name that dumb, it must be good. A quick search tells me it’s an amalgamation of the word ‘Quantum’, LG’s ‘NanoCell’ LCD branding, and the ‘Emitting Diodes’ from the backlight. OK, sure.]

“Tylenol PM pain relief” is now “Tylenol pain relief, Tylenol PM”

Items Which Target Now WILL Allow to Be Discounted a Measly 5%

Disney Ultimate Princess Castle

Elf on the Shelf

Elvie

[Editor’s Note: Inexplicably lowercase] face masks (Dolan Sanctuary & Sugar Fix brands)

Fisher Price Little People Frozen Elsa’s Enchanted Lights Palace

Galactic Snackin’ Grogu

Hatch Maternity

Honest Baby

Hudson Baby

Imaginext Transforming Bat-Tech Batbot

Instant Pot

Lamaze

Luvable Friends

Masters of the Universe Masterverse Ultimate Battle Cat

Monica and Andy

Nerf Ultra and Hyper

Quincy Mae

Thomas Tranes (sic) & Cranes Super Tower

Touched by Nature

Traeger

Xbox consoles and accessories

Zoe Doll

