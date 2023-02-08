Target Tells Us the Xbox Is Not Hot

Last year, I made light of the piddling 5% discount Target sends as an annual birthday “gift”, noting the many items to which Target’s coupon would not apply. I also said “I hope I can remember to check on this next year, to see what’s hot and what’s not.”
Well, I didn’t actually remember, at least not until I stumbled across last January’s post while searching for the word “battle” during the writing of a much more recent post. After re-reading though, I decided I would indeed try to compare the new 2023 exclusions list against last year’s. Thankfully, despite my mockery, Target had once again emailed me another unexciting offer. For your edification, here are the results of a comparison of the fine prints on the 20231 and 20222 offers.
Newly Added Items Which Target Will Not Allow to Be Discounted a Measly 5%
Bratz Collector and Designer Dolls
Bullseye’s Playground
Funko Standard Pop
GilletteLabs Heated Razor Starter Kit by Gillette – 3ct
Hair Appliances
Healthy Roots Dolls
ICU reading glasses
Lovevery
Motrin
Play-Doh Ice Cream Truck Playset
Shipt Membership
WonderFold
Modifications to Existing Items Which Target Will Not Allow to Be Discounted a Measly 5%
“Barbie (Camper, Dreamhouse, Dreamplane, Malibu House and Townhouse)” is now “Barbie camper and houses”
“Facebook, Oculus and Portal” is now “Meta Oculus and Portal”
“Hot Wheels (Ultimate Garage, Action Massive Loop Mayhem, Mario Kart Rainbow Road Trackset, Volcano Arena Playset)” is now “Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage”
“LG OLED TV” is now “LG OLED and QNED TVs” [Editor’s Note: I don’t know what the hell a QNED TV is, but with a name that dumb, it must be good. A quick search tells me it’s an amalgamation of the word ‘Quantum’, LG’s ‘NanoCell’ LCD branding, and the ‘Emitting Diodes’ from the backlight. OK, sure.]
“Tylenol PM pain relief” is now “Tylenol pain relief, Tylenol PM”
Items Which Target Now WILL Allow to Be Discounted a Measly 5%
Disney Ultimate Princess Castle
Elf on the Shelf
Elvie
[Editor’s Note: Inexplicably lowercase] face masks (Dolan Sanctuary & Sugar Fix brands)
Fisher Price Little People Frozen Elsa’s Enchanted Lights Palace
Galactic Snackin’ Grogu
Hatch Maternity
Honest Baby
Hudson Baby
Imaginext Transforming Bat-Tech Batbot
Instant Pot
Lamaze
Luvable Friends
Masters of the Universe Masterverse Ultimate Battle Cat
Monica and Andy
Nerf Ultra and Hyper
Quincy Mae
Thomas Tranes (sic) & Cranes Super Tower
Touched by Nature
Traeger
Xbox consoles and accessories
Zoe Doll
One Foot Tsunami hopes you appreciate this valuable information.
Footnotes:
Here’s the full 2023 list of excluded items:
And here’s the full 2022 list:
