We the People Are People 

Corporations shouldn’t be people, my friends.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Washington) has introduced a bill that would end corporate personhood with the goal of reversing Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission, the infamous Supreme Court decision that has unleashed a flood of corporate “dark money” into the U.S. election system, threatening to undermine democracy altogether.
Citizens United is one of the most damaging Supreme Court decisions in recent memory. Though I don’t have high hopes for Jayapal’s bill passing, it certainly should.