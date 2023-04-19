The Newly Overemployed 

Over at Vice, there’s a fascinating and rather horrifying article on folks using AI to help them work multiple jobs.
Some, like Ben, were drawn into the overemployed community as a result of ChatGPT. Others who were already working multiple jobs have used recent advancements in AI to turbocharge their situation, like one Ohio-based technology worker who upped his number of jobs from two to four after he started to integrate ChatGPT into his work process. “I think five would probably just be overkill,” he said.
Thus far, I’ve found AI to be most compelling when treated as system for generating first drafts. But extending that to working multiple jobs at once seems miserable.