I Support This 

In Portland, Oregon, Jenny Nguyen has opened a different kind of sports bar, one which only plays women’s sports on its TVs.
In 2018, Nguyen and a group of friends wanted to watch the NCAA women’s basketball championship game. They went to a mostly empty sports bar and still had to plead with a bartender to switch one of the smallest TVs — which played without sound — from a men’s sport to the women’s championship game, she recalls.
″[We’d] gotten so used to watching a game like that in the way that we did,” she says, adding that they’d only find better viewing conditions “if we had our own place.”
It’s called “The Sports Bra”, and cheese and crackers is that a fantastic name.