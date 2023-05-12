The USA Has Gone [Too Few] Days Without a Mass Shooting

“Infinity” is the ideal answer, but I’d settle for just moving that number higher than single digits.

Following Tuesday’s post about gun violence in America, I made a donation to Everytown for Gun Safety. If you’re in favor of sanity when it comes to guns, you can donate too.

If you contribute, you’ll likely be taken to the same donor survey I was:

This portion of the text really struck me:

[W]e’ve always said that the work to end gun violence is a marathon and not a sprint…with the horrific mass shootings that we’ve seen this year, it’s clear we still have a long way to go.

After reading it, I found myself wondering sadly if they change that copy when the new year strikes. If so, how quickly do they change it back? It looks like this year, the answer would’ve been “within a few hours”.

We need to do better.