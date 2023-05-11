Everyone’s Favorite Marine Biologist

You can look directly into the eye of the great fish. Or mammal. Whatever!

On Saturday, August 19, the Brooklyn Cyclones will be giving away an incredible bobblehead, based on a classic Seinfeld episode called “The Marine Biologist”. Gaze upon it and weep at its majesty:



[Photo credit: Brooklyn Cyclones]

Like an old man trying to send back soup in a deli, I’m angry today, my friends. I’m angry that I can’t attend the team’s 2023 Seinfeld Night to receive one of these glorious giveaways. But at least I can console myself with a well-edited video of the reference in question.1

