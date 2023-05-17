Where Is My Alarm? 

The classic Pixies track “Where Is My Mind?” begins thusly:
To begin the song, lead singer Black Francis somewhat paradoxically says “Stop”. As a result, Android users around the world have found their alarms failing.
With your feet in the bed and your head in the bed.
Wednesday, May 17th, 2023
