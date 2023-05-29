Take a Minute 

Here in America, it’s Memorial Day. Though often discussed as the unofficial “start of summer”, the purpose of this federal holiday is actually to honor U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the armed forces. Since 2000, we’ve apparently also had a National Moment of Remembrance.
I can’t say I was aware of this before now, but the Washington Post has the details, including this:
At 3 p.m. on Memorial Day, Major League Baseball games will pause, Amtrak train whistles will blare, and buglers and trumpeters will sound the solemn notes of taps.
If you hear an Amtrak train whistle blaring this afternoon, you’ll know why.