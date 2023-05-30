A Warning on Using ChatGPT in a Professional Capacity 

In the latest case of an untruthful artificial intelligence, ChatGPT made up imaginary legal cases which a lawyer then cited as precedent. Yikes.
Previously in lying large language models (LLLMs): ChatGPT Is Also a Liar
Maybe ChatGPT should require a license.
Tuesday, May 30th, 2023
