I’m Sorry, Wilson! Wilson, I’m Sorry! 

Down in Colombia, four young children who survived a plane crash were found after 40 days in the Amazon. That’s a hell of a thing. Still, there are some issues with the process authorities used to locate them. In particular, they may have found the kids, but now they’ve lost a search dog.
[The children] told officials that they had found a dog – a Belgian Shepherd search dog named Wilson that belonged to special forces. The dog had gone missing on May 18, Suárez said. “The kids told us that they spent three or four days with Wilson and that they (found) him quite skinny,” he added.
I’m glad the children are safe and sound, but where is Wilson now? Let’s focus up here, people.