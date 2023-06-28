Jolien Boumkwo Kicks Ass

She went the extra ~1/16th of a mile.

When multiple teammates were taken down by injuries, Belgian shot putter Jolien Boumkwo stepped up (and over), running the 100m hurdles to keep her team alive in this past weekend’s European Championships.



Boumko competing in the event provided her team with one point instead of zero. It also allowed us to see the fruition of a beautiful dream:



On the 100-meter hurdles, 32.81 seconds is the new benchmark for the rest of us.