The What Experts?

Certainly not the design experts.

Wednesday, July 12th, 2023

Parodontax makes a mouthwash “designed for people with bleeding gums”. That’s quite the target market, one which instantly makes me think of this guy:

An ad including the text ‘Hello gumwash’ and “Gum Experts”, where the upper-case ‘G’s look an awful lot like ‘C’s.

That’s good old ”Bleeding Gums” Murphy, from “The Simpsons”, and if he were still alive and also a real person, this would be the product for him.

However, I learned of this product via a very bad online advertisement. Have a look:

I can only say that a different typeface would really be wise, one where the uppercase ‘G’ has a horizontal bar, and thus does not look like the letter ‘C’.

Heck, they could use the one from their toothpaste box:

Parodontax toothpaste which includes the phrase ‘Active Gum Repair’, where the letter ‘G’ has a very clear horizontal bar, and does NOT look like a letter ‘C’.

There’s no confusion there.