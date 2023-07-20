Throughout 2022, Stone Harbor, NJ issued an average of approximately 2.5 parking tickets per day. More recently, however, the town has gone on a ticket-writing spree. This past June alone, a massive 893 tickets were issued, more than the entire previous year. One major change? Stone Harbor recently switched to a cashless app-based payment system. It’s clearly working well, at least for the parking enforcement division.
A Year’s Worth of Tickets in a Month ∞
“Those who don’t want to download the app can pay ParkMobile over the phone by calling 877-727-5304.”
Thursday, July 20th, 2023