The landline telephone is disappearing in America, as nearly 75% of people having cut the (phone) cord to go strictly with cellular service. Still, that means a quarter of Americans do have a landline, and that population is heavily concentrated in the northeast. The reason? Bundle pricing with home internet service. The Washington Post’s Department of Data has more on this intriguing phenomenon.
More People Than You Might Think Still Have Landlines ∞
Most of those landlines, however, aren’t POTS lines.
Friday, August 4th, 2023