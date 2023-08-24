What An Incredible Concidence 

In news that is not-at-all surprising, yet still shocking, it seems Yevgeny Prigozhin has died in a plane crash. This is much more comprehensible to me than last month’s meeting, or the original aborted mutiny in June. Prigozhin was surely on extremely borrowed time since that aggression, and now the clock has apparently run out. That’s almost certainly due to the machinations of Vladimir Putin, who just eulogized Prigozhin:
Vladimir Putin has said that the Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin had a “complicated fate” in his first remarks about the plane crash said to have killed him.
That’s quite a phrase from the man who surely ordered his death.