Free Inside! One Jagged Metal Multigrain Cracker! 

Thanks to reader Chris M., I can advise my readers to watch out, because Trader Joe’s Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds may contain metal. The product has now been recalled, at least the third such recall in just over a month. I suspect the explanation for this one is a machine that broke in such a way that small pieces of metal sheared off into the food. That’s a lot easier to understand than food inadvertently containing rocks or insects.
Regardless of the cause, Trader Joe’s, you need to get your shit together, and then keep it out of your food products.