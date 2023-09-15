A Price to Be Paid 

Eight long years ago, contemptible (now-former) Kentucky county clerk Kim Davis gained national prominence when she refused to issue same-sex marriage licenses. Rather than either performing her duties or resigning from her position, she decided to sit in contempt of court. She went to jail briefly, and emerged as a cause célèbre for Republican politicians.
Fortunately, in 2018, Davis lost her re-election for the role she had failed to properly fulfill. Now, she’s also lost a lawsuit she faced for violating the Constitutional rights of some Kentucky citizens. Though she’s certain to appeal, at present, she’s on the hook for $100,000 in damages, and likely some hefty attorney fees as well.