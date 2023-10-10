A Modern Day Know-Nothing 

Last week, Republican congresswoman Nancy Mace voted to remove Kevin McCarthy from his position as Speaker of the House. Now, she’s supporting the lamentable Jim Jordan to be McCarthy’s replacement, despite repeated accusations that Jordan failed to act on allegations of sexual abuse while he was a wrestling coach at Ohio State University. When asked how she squares that with her professed support for the victims of sexual assault, Mace had this mealy-mouthed reply:
“Yeah, I’m not familiar or aware with that. He’s not indicted on anything that I’m aware of. And so I don’t I don’t know anything and I can’t speak to that. … I don’t know anything about that.”
Perhaps before supporting someone to be Speaker of the House and third in line for the presidency, Mace should learn something about that.