Shrinkflation Warnings 

Over in France, a major supermarket chain is pressuring manufacturers to reduce their prices:
French supermarket chain Carrefour (CARR.PA) has slapped price warnings on products from Lindt chocolates to Lipton Ice Tea to pressure top consumer goods suppliers Nestle, PepsiCo and Unilever to reduce inflation ahead of much-anticipated contract talks.
Carrefour is putting stickers on products that have shrunk in size but cost more even after raw materials prices have eased, to rally consumer support as retailers prepare to face the world’s biggest brands in negotiations due to start soon and end by Oct. 15.
Shrinkflation abounds, and it’s lousy. Anything that reduces its prevalence seems good to me.