When it comes to the recent horrors in Israel and Gaza, I feel completely unqualified to go beyond simple and earnest feelings of sorrow. It is, as the folks over at The Onion note, “a complex and multifaceted conflict that stretches back not just decades but centuries”. Rather than delving into the intricacies of that conflict, however, their editorial board has chosen an expedient path.
The Onion Is Not Incorrect ∞
“[T]his editorial board doesn’t like getting yelled at”
Thursday, October 19th, 2023