The Eight Most Terrifying Words in the English Language

“I’m from Amazon, and I’m here to help.”

The healthcare system in America has some major problems. For interesting but unfortunate historical reasons, it’s needlessly tied to employment, so that if you lose your job you’re very likely also losing your healthcare coverage. It’s for-profit, which is no small reasons why medical expenses are one of America’s leading causes of bankruptcy. And it’s terribly difficult to navigate, with rules and regulations that lead people to feel lost.

Given all that, you might be down on the state of American medicine. But don’t worry. Amazon is here to fix it.

I particularly love their list of things I might be worried about. COVID…my penis……or looking old. Yup, those are the important ones!