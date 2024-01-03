Fight Fire With Dragon 

A dragon is a mythical flying beast with the ability to breathe flames. As such, it’s an odd inspiration for a firefighting robot, but here we are:
The Dragon Firefighter’s firehose is propelled upward (flying at two meters above the ground) by eight controllable jets of water spouting from its center and head. The firehose can change shape and be oriented towards flames, steered by a control unit in a wheeled cart behind. The cart is connected through a supply tube to a fire truck with a water reservoir of 14,000 liters.
As a proof of concept, it’s certainly interesting and different.