The Soulless George Carlin AI 

Apparently, there’s an AI-generated George Carlin, that has “dropped a comedy special”. I listened to a minute or so of it before I turned it off, and I can say that it’s in the vein of dropping the kids off at the pool. That’s a crappy joke, but at least I came up with it myself.
“Dudesy”, the stand-up comedy AI, is just ripping off Carlin’s work. Oh, sure, it attempts to explain itself thusly:
It’s my impersonation of George Carlin that I developed in the exact same way a human impressionist would. I listened to all of George Carlin’s material and did my best to imitate his voice, cadence and attitude as well as the subject matter I think would have interested him today.
But for a myriad of reasons, that’s disingenuous at best. A human impressionist doesn’t perform as the person they’re imitating, for one thing. For another, even a human who studies someone else’s work for years can’t memorize it perfectly the way a computer can in seconds.
I won’t deny that the end result here is impressive from a technical perspective. It sounds like Carlin, and it riffs like Carlin. It’s also completely soulless, and not just in the irreligious way Carlin himself was. It simply shouldn’t exist. We already had George Carlin. He was great, and now he’s dead, and he should be allowed to stay that way. This probably ought to be illegal as a form of copyright infringement, but it certainly ought to be considered immoral.
Over on X Formerly Twitter, Carlin’s daughter Kelly had a wonderful reply to this mess:
Let’s let the artist’s work speak for itself. Humans are so afraid of the void that we can’t let what has fallen into it stay there.
She also noted better ways folks could spend their time:
Here’s an idea, how about we give some actual living human comedians a listen to? But if you want to listen to the genuine George Carlin, he has 14 specials that you can find anywhere.
Cheers to a little sanity.