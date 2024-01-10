Absolute Immunity Is Anathema to America 

When Donald Trump was impeached for the second time, his lawyers argued that because he would soon no longer be president, the correct venue for trying him was in a criminal court. More recently, his defense team has cited the very same section of the Constitution to argue that because he was acquitted by the Senate, Trump has immunity from criminal prosecution. Make no mistake about it, both of these arguments are specious.
This week, the latter argument has been exposed for the hogwash that it is.
Former President Trump’s legal team suggested Tuesday that even a president directing SEAL Team Six to kill a political opponent would be an action barred from prosecution given a former executive’s broad immunity to criminal prosecution.
The defense’s claims that only the Senate would be able to try and convict a President in such a scenario, while also not denying that the President could avoid a trial in the Senate simply by resigning. This argument is despicable, and clearly nothing more than a stalling tactic.