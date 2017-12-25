Barvd: 2016 in Review

2017 is almost over, which means it’s well past time for this year’s edition of Barvd. We may not even remember most of the most nauseating social media posts of 2016, but they happened nonetheless. Let’s make this a very scary Christmas, with a long overdue summary of the most disgusting tweets and Instagram posts from last year. Thankfully, for six more days, 2016 still is last year.

January

Winter weather in Boston is frightful, but it doesn’t usually involve arachnids.



@eyemadequiet

Marie here found the exception, and now I’m scared to put on clothes without shaking the hell out of them.

February

I know we’d all like to forget Ted Cruz even exists, but this gross triptych is worth remembering, despite the something-shaming.



@scottsimpson, 2, 3

At the time of this writing, BeefyWattle.org is still available for registration.

March

March of 2016 had a large number of nominees, including several disgusting food items, which are always a favorite. And yet, this is insane “abbreviation” topped them all.



@mrgan

That’s simply unacceptable.

April

I really like this tweet with no context at all.



@jkubicek

If you like, click to learn the context, but you might also choose to let it remain a mystery!

May

As Spring sprang in 2016, our pal Scott came back with a sickening Instagram post. I’m dry heaving just thinking about this:



@scottsimpson

Anyone considering purchasing this might better spend their time and money on cleaning.

June

Get ready for the old switcheroo…



@mattingebretson

Well played, Matt. I’m sure your parents are, uh, very proud.

July

Previously, we heard about hot, smoking bully sticks. Now, it gets worse.



@mccreath

It’s likely this is really putting the “anal” in “artisanal”.

August

Do you remember the 90s? They were pretty good overall, but they certainly weren’t perfect.



@sarahkendzior

There’s a lot to take in here: The sweat. The McDonald’s. The thighs. Oh god, the pasty thighs. Let’s see if we can move on faster than Bill jogged.

September

Celebrities got into the Barvd game last year, with Canadian actor Devon Sawa sharing this monstrosity:



@DevonESawa

I guess we’d call it a “turpus”? At least until we cram a chicken in there to make it a “turpusen”, anyway.

October

In addition to being the last full month with hope and brightness in the world, October 2016 provided a bit of a mystery. When first looking at this tweet, it was not clear what was going on.



@MannyElk

I first saw a person’s backside. OK, it’s a man, and he’s not in the best shape. Ah, jeez, is he at a urinal? That’s kind of gross. But ultimately, what’s the big deal? Let’s have a look at the full image:

Oh. Oh god. No. Why?! At least it’s a nice callback to our April selection.

November

I’m sure November had plenty of disgusting tweets. However, nothing was worse than this tweet (as well as others like it from news sources around the world):



@cnn

As you can likely guess, I chose CNN’s tweet specifically. While I certainly wish this had been fake news, CNN is a credible news organization, and this was all too real. It was also all too sickening.

December

The day after the 2016 election, I quit reading Twitter cold turkey. I haven’t been back since. As such, I don’t have a selection for December. Viewing Donald Trump’s tweets from the entire month would provide plenty to be disgusted by, but you’re better off avoiding it entirely. The real world is stomach-turning enough without reading the ravings of the absolute worst president in history.

The End

That’s it for the year 2016, and likely for our annual Barvd reviews as well. We’ll likely still have Barvd one-offs in the future, though. If you seen an awful tweet, Instagram pic, or other post, send it in, or tweet a link to @OneFootTsunami.