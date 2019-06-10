This Is the Sad Place 

When a great TV show gets popular, it’ll usually then gets dragged on and on until it’s no longer great, or even good.
That will not be the fate of NBC’s fantastic show “The Good Place”. Showrunner Michael Schur has just announced that the upcoming fourth season will be its last. While I have little doubt fans will be left wanting more, I much prefer this to having the show beaten into the ground solely for the purpose of generating more revenue. Television may not often be viewed as high art, but it can still be art.