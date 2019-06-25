A New iWalk Appears

Almost a year ago, I wrote about two different iWalks. One was a very real and very useful medical device, while the other was a hoax from the early 2000s. Both had affected my life in various ways, but they were otherwise unconnected, aside from their shared name. Recently, I became aware of a third iWalk, which really ties the whole thing together.



An iPhone and iWalk on a stump, for some reason

[Photo credit: iwalk_accessories]

This third iWalk is “a leading brand in mobile power solutions with an emphasis on portable power”, which means they make battery packs to take on-the-go with iPhones. “iWalk” is a pretty good name for that product, but it’s also a shockingly perfect combination of the two previously-noted iWalks.