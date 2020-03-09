Attention, Misters Amazon and Ebay 

In an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, the state of New York is now producing their own hand sanitizer.
“We are introducing New York State Clean hand sanitizer, made conveniently by the State of New York,” he said while holding a bottle. Cuomo described it a “superior product to products now on the market,” citing its higher alcohol content than what’s found in competitors like Purell.
“It has a very nice floral bouquet,” Cuomo added of the scent, describing it as a mix of lilacs, hydrangea and tulips.
Price gouging for existing products has grown prevalent, and NYS Clean will seek to combat that, selling for $6.10 per gallon, $1.12 for a 7 oz. bottle, and $0.84 for a smaller travel bottle. The state can afford to do this in part because they’re using prison labor to make the product.
The sanitizer is being developed by Corcraft, a “brand” that is produced by the NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. It uses inmates at correctional facilities throughout New York for low-cost labor.
It’s not clear if the product will be rolled out in wide release, but Cuomo is using it to threaten other retailers about raising prices.
“To Purell and Mr. Amazon and Mr. eBay, if you continue the price gouging, we will introduce our product, which is superior to your product, and you don’t even have the floral bouquet,” Cuomo said. “So stop price gouging.”
In the words of Jamiroquai, it’s a crazy world we’re living in.