We Can Be Heroes 

On Friday, I used Rogue Amoeba’s blog to write about flattening the curve of the COVID-19 epidemic. It’s important, and I think it’s worth a link here as well.
We urge you to practice social distancing yourself, and to pass along this concept to others.
Beyond that, we hope for the very best for all of you. We’re going to get through this together. For now, the best way to do that is by being apart as much as possible.
In the three days since, things have continued to worsen in the US, and in much of the world. Plenty of people have been practicing social distancing, but too many have not. Please educate yourself on the matter, and if at all possible, stay home. You can literally help save the world by simply sitting on your couch.