They Shoulda Put Some Rings on It 

When I saw the headline “What if Earth had rings?”, my first response was “Well, that would be cool as shit!”. Of course, the lucky humans in this alternate reality barely even notice their rings, because they’ve never known anything else.
Back here on our poor, ringless Earth, it’s at least fun to read Live Science’s deep dive on rings, and to look at photorealistic which imagine how our sky might appear.
These glittering rings would neither rise nor set, and would always appear in the exact same place in the sky. These cosmic landmarks would be visible both day and night.
Hypothetical rings over Washington, D.C.