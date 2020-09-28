Be Careful Who You Vote For 

In New Hampshire, thanks in no small part to the ignorance of voters, a self-described “transsexual Satanist anarchist” is the Republican nominee for Sheriff of Cheshire County. Aria DiMezzo received more than 4,000 votes when she ran unopposed in the Republican primary. Snopes has a detailed story:
She’s faced backlash, which she attributes to the fact that she’s the embodiment of an anti-Republican platform running as a Republican. But she faults voters for failing to find out anything about her before voting for her.
“I’m not an easy person to miss,” DiMezzo said. “I’m 6 feet tall. I carry a pistol. I’m trans and I have bright red hair. How did all of those people not know who I am? How did all those people go into a voting booth and vote for someone who they knew nothing about? I was never secretive about who and what I am.”
There’s plenty to critique here, but DiMezzo has certainly raised a worthwhile point that a candidate’s voluntary party affiliation is hardly enough to go on when it comes to voter education.